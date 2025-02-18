Dolcain House is exempted from planning to house international protection applicants
DOLCAIN House in Clondalkin has been declared exempt from planning permission for the purpose of accommodation for international protection applicants.
The site of the former head office of SIAC Construction on Monastery Road has been accommodating men since 2022.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
