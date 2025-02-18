Search
Dolcain House is exempted from planning to house international protection applicants
Dolcain House on Monastery Road

Dolcain House is exempted from planning to house international protection applicants

Maurice GarveyFebruary 18, 2025 11:15 am

DOLCAIN House in Clondalkin has been declared exempt from planning permission for the purpose of accommodation for international protection applicants.

The site of the former head office of SIAC Construction on Monastery Road has been accommodating men since 2022.

Read More


‘Significant’ transformation improves amenities for park

Clondalkin

The Quarryvale community can use and enjoy their local park again following upgrades carried out by South Dublin County Council.On Wednesday, January...

Mark’s 50k in memory of Michaela-Clare who died in swimming pool

Clondalkin

MARATHON man Mark Conlon completed a 50k championship run over the weekend in memory of his friend’s daughter who tragically passed away...

‘Somebody trusted him with this money’ man caught with over €85,000 at home

Clondalkin

A man who was caught with over €85,000 in cash at his home has been jailed for money laundering, reports Sonya McLean.Stephen...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST