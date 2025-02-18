Former GAA Chairman was one of Dublin’s greatest fans

Search
Former St Anne’s GAA Club chairman Willie Roche

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 18, 2025 11:12 am

Former chairman of St Anne’s GAA and one of “Dublin’s greatest supporters”, William (Willie) Roche passed away on Saturday, February 8.

A fourth generation Dubliner, he was with St Anne’s since 1952 when he was only 12 and a half.

“Dublin GAA to me means everything…” he said during the campaign that saw him earning the title of “Dublin’s greatest supporter” in 2013.

“But it’s not about Willie Roche, it’s about St Anne’s GAA, giving something back to them, and all the pleasure I have got out of being involved with them.”

Over the years he joined the club committee, became club treasurer and served as a chairman between 1992 and 1995.

“He was considered one of the originals in St Anne’s. He was very passionate about GAA and the club,” said St Anne’s Vice Chairman Declan Douglas.

“He wanted to keep it going, to bring more people into it and just loved seeing people playing it. He never missed a match.”

Even in his older age, after his chairman years, Willie “never stepped away from the club.”

When he wasn’t on the pitch or sorting things out for the club, Willie had another passion, poetry.

“They described us as ‘no hopers’ whose efforts were in vain / But we’ve silenced all those critics, and now they’re sitting up / And taking us quite seriously, since we won the Murphy Cup” read a poem published by St Anne’s and written by Willie in 1988 for his beloved club.

“He was also a great writer and loved a good ballad session with Irish music,” said Declan.

Willie was the beloved husband and best friend of Bernie, loving dad to Deborah, Gráinne and Emer and adored pop to Sinéad and Liam.

He will be missed by his heartbroken family, sons-in-law Pat and Robin, great-granddaughter Sophia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

St Anne’s formed a guard of honour for Willie outside of the club on Wednesday, February 12.

