State agree €2m claim in chemical exposure case
Air Corps headquarters at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel

State agree €2m claim in chemical exposure case

Maurice GarveyFebruary 18, 2025 10:52 am

FORMER Air Corps members spoke again this week of their exposure to chemicals at Baldonnel, and the impact it has had on their health.

On Monday night RTÉ’s Upfront programme featured Gary Coll (51), a former aviation technician with the Irish Air Corps in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, between 1991 and 1997.

