Garda station fully reopened after evacuation

Maurice GarveyFebruary 17, 2025 11:04 am

CLONDALKIN Garda Station has fully reopened following an evacuation on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, a member of the public entered the public office of Clondalkin Garda Station with a suspect device found at a nearby location.

“As a precaution, the garda station was closed and a cordon was put in place.

“The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and the device was made safe,” said a garda spokesperson.

The Echo understands a number of roads in and around the village were temporarily closed to the public as authorities dealt with the issue.

The suspect device will be sent for technical examination.

“An Garda Síochána has no further information at this time. Clondalkin Garda Station has fully reopened,” said the spokesperson on Monday morning.

