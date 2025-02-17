Six people rescued from house fire including two children

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following a fire in Ballyfermot which saw six people, including two children, rescued from a house and treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

At approximately 4:35 am, Gardaí from the Clondalkin Community Engagement Area responded to a report of a fire at the residential property on Cherry Orchard Avenue.

Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the fire, which extensively damaged the property.

The fire is being treated as arson and is under investigation by members of the Crime South Unit based at Clondalkin Station. A full forensic and technical examination of the scene has been completed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information relating to this incident to come forward. They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the vicinity of Cherry Orchard Avenue at the time of the incident, including road users and pedestrians.

Cllr Daithí Doolan (SF) said the arson attack was “totally wrong and unacceptable” and an “attack on the whole community.”

“Those involved in this attack need to be caught and face the consequences of their actions.

“I would appeal to a anyone with any information to please contact the Gardaí confidential line.

“The Minister for Justice must ensure the gardai have adequate resources and personnel⁩ to thoroughly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Gardai say investigations are ongoing nut they encourage anyone with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.