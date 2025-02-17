Search
Council’s repairs maintenance unanswered responses come in for serious criticism

Echo StaffFebruary 17, 2025 10:39 am

Serious concerns over the inadequate response times for housing maintenance in South Dublin County Council (SDCC), particularly in the Balgaddy area, have been raised by  People Before Profit councillor Madeleine Johansson.

Speaking following the latest meeting of the Lucan/Palmerstown/ North Clondalkin Area Committee on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Cllr Johansson highlighted the ongoing delays tenants face when requesting essential repairs. In response to these issues, she tabled a motion calling on SDCC to ensure that all maintenance requests assigned to a contractor in Balgaddy are completed within four weeks of being logged.

