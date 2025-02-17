Council’s repairs maintenance unanswered responses come in for serious criticism

Serious concerns over the inadequate response times for housing maintenance in South Dublin County Council (SDCC), particularly in the Balgaddy area, have been raised by People Before Profit councillor Madeleine Johansson.

Speaking following the latest meeting of the Lucan/Palmerstown/ North Clondalkin Area Committee on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Cllr Johansson highlighted the ongoing delays tenants face when requesting essential repairs. In response to these issues, she tabled a motion calling on SDCC to ensure that all maintenance requests assigned to a contractor in Balgaddy are completed within four weeks of being logged.