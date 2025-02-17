Search
Aurora is a warrior more than a princess
Phil, Aurora and Stefania Heapes

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 17, 2025 10:33 am

A Lucan family praised their “warrior” girl who is going to turn six this month despite doctors saying she wouldn’t survive long after birth.

Aurora Heapes was born with several medical conditions and was later  diagnosed with autism and a moderate intellectual disability.

