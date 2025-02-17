Aurora is a warrior more than a princess
A Lucan family praised their “warrior” girl who is going to turn six this month despite doctors saying she wouldn’t survive long after birth.
Aurora Heapes was born with several medical conditions and was later diagnosed with autism and a moderate intellectual disability.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
