Search
Former manager of Daughters of Charity is jailed for sexually abusing his nephew
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Former manager of Daughters of Charity is jailed for sexually abusing his nephew

Echo StaffFebruary 17, 2025 10:27 am

A former manager of a Daughters of Charity family centre in Dublin has been jailed for four years for sexually abusing his nephew 30 years ago, reports Eimear Dodd.

Paul Craven (55) was convicted last year of 11 counts, including sexual assault and indecent assault on dates between 1989 and 1999.

Read More


Palmerstown student steps forward as Youth Ambassador for Gaisce

Ballyfermot

A PALMERSTOWN student will encourage young people to show their potential by joining the first Gaisce Youth Ambassador Panel.Caoilfhinn Young, from Palmerstown...

This weeks front pages – February 13, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

Ballyfermot Buddies give hope to those with nowhere to turn

Ballyfermot

TIMES have become increasingly tough in an age of inflation and rising costs, so much so that a local woman woke up...

Film inspired by women Jimmy grew up with in Ballyfermot

Ballyfermot

“The inspiration for the story came from the extraordinary women I grew up with in Ballyfermot whose resilience, intelligence and sense of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST