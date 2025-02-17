Former manager of Daughters of Charity is jailed for sexually abusing his nephew
A former manager of a Daughters of Charity family centre in Dublin has been jailed for four years for sexually abusing his nephew 30 years ago, reports Eimear Dodd.
Paul Craven (55) was convicted last year of 11 counts, including sexual assault and indecent assault on dates between 1989 and 1999.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Palmerstown student steps forward as Youth Ambassador for GaisceBallyfermot
A PALMERSTOWN student will encourage young people to show their potential by joining the first Gaisce Youth Ambassador Panel.Caoilfhinn Young, from Palmerstown...
This weeks front pages – February 13, 2025Latest
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
Ballyfermot Buddies give hope to those with nowhere to turnBallyfermot
TIMES have become increasingly tough in an age of inflation and rising costs, so much so that a local woman woke up...
Film inspired by women Jimmy grew up with in BallyfermotBallyfermot
“The inspiration for the story came from the extraordinary women I grew up with in Ballyfermot whose resilience, intelligence and sense of...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.