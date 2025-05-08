Samuels on target 4 times as Kiltalown secure victory

Kiltalown FC beat Larkview FC to go top of the table Photos by John Mooney

SHANE Samuels turned in a man-of-the-match performance on Saturday, when Kiltalown FC travelled to Larkview FC for this UCFL Division 3B Shield A section in Whelan Park, reports John Mooney.

Samuels netted four times, it could have been more, and lead the line like a true striker, always showing for the ball, shooting on sight and not afraid to do the mucking out too.

A 5-2 win for the Tallaght lads means they now top the table, and they could easily make the final should results go in their favour.

It’s a complete turn around from the start of the season when they could not secure a result, never mind buy one, but since the return after the winter break, and a few new faces, they have shot up the table.

Saturday saw Samuels open his account inside six minutes, when he turned quickly onto an Diogo Fernandes through ball and slotted home.

Minutes later Kiltalown should have been 2-0 in front after Samuels slipped the ball to Sam Falomo he drew the home keeper before slipping a pass on a plate for Martin McDonnell, but McDonnell hit the bar from six yards with the goal gaping.

However, Samuels bailed him out on 25 minutes when he slotted home from the penalty spot, while five minutes later the home side reduced the deficit when Ryan Foley smashed home from inside the area.

It gave them a lift but not high enough, as with ten minutes of the restart Samuels had his hat-trick when he guided home a Anto Dillon centre.

Falomo brought their tally to four when he was on hand to slot home from close range, but Larkview responded with a goal from Jack Johnson, after the visitors keeper, Alex Geoghan, made his only mistake by spilling a free kick.

But Samuels had the last say in this great team performance when he got his fourth of the afternoon, from another Dillon pass to round off the scoring.

KILTALOWN FC: Alex Geoghan, Nathan Mustafa, Darragh Stewart, Karl Lynch, Colin Middleto , Sam Falomo, Anto Dillon, Adam Burke, Shane Samuel’s, Martin McDonnell, Diogo Fernandes, Gérard Conway, Aaron Phelan, Ryan McCormack, Kyle Cooney.