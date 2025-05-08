Kilnamanagh U12 girls turn on the style

KILNAMANAGH U12s girls team turned on the style in the Andy Wardick Cup final at the weekend.

The Kilnamanagh side overcame the challenge of Peamount United 4-0 to claim the title in some style.

Kilnamanagh started well with Abbie Halpin tormenting the Peamount defence throughout.

Halpin scored three goals for the second year running in the cup final in what is a great achievement for the lethal forward.

Kate Breen was another player that stood out, assisting in three goals and scoring the other one.

Sophia Kenna in defence put in a solid show as did Jade O’Connor, Eabha Malone and Lily Baker put in big shows at midfield.

Both teams are still in contention for the Premier League tile.

This Saturday, Kilnamanagh are in the U12 SFAI Cup final against Thomastown from Kilkenny.

“Every one of the girls played really well,” said Kilnamanagh coach Tony Halpin.

“From goalkeeper throughout the pitch, the girls worked hard and the substitutes that came on all made an impact.