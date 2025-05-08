Search
Kilnamanagh U12 girls turn on the style
Kilnamanagh U12’s celebrate their Andy Wardick Cup final victory Photo by Les Evans

Kilnamanagh U12 girls turn on the style

Echo StaffMay 8, 2025 9:32 am

KILNAMANAGH U12s girls team turned on the style in the Andy Wardick Cup final at the weekend.

The Kilnamanagh side overcame the challenge of Peamount United 4-0 to claim the title in some style.

Kilnamanagh started well with Abbie Halpin tormenting the Peamount defence throughout.

Halpin scored three goals for the second year running in the cup final in what is a great achievement for the lethal forward.

Kate Breen was another player that stood out, assisting in three goals and scoring the other one.

Sophia Kenna in defence put in a solid show as did Jade O’Connor, Eabha Malone and Lily Baker put in big shows at midfield.

Both teams are still in contention for the Premier League tile.

This Saturday, Kilnamanagh are in the U12 SFAI Cup final against Thomastown from Kilkenny.

“Every one of the girls played really well,” said Kilnamanagh coach Tony Halpin.

“From goalkeeper throughout the pitch, the girls worked hard and the substitutes that came on all made an impact.

Read More


St Francis girls delight at winning U15 cup title

Sport

ST FRANCIS were celebrating at the weekend when they secured the U15 girls Premier Irish Rail Cup. It was a superb achievement...

National titles for Keelan and Jayden

Sport

Sacred Heart Boxing Club had two Dublin champions contest the All-Ireland Schoolboy Championships in the National Stadium last week. First up Keelan...

First Formula Vee C’ship win for Melia

Sport

A WET and cold start to the third round of the TyreDoctor.ie Formula Vee championship contenders last week, reports Barry Cregg. Kirkistown...

McNaughton and Cronin win Youth National Sailing crown

Sport

LAST week end Irish Sailing held it’s 2025 Youth Nationals in Dun Laoghaire where over 200 young people participated in five different...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST