St Francis U13s claim Dublin Bus crown

Echo StaffMay 8, 2025 9:34 am

ST FRANCIS U13 boys had plenty to shout about when they lifted the Dublin Bus Cup title at the weekend.

The Clondalkin side put together a solid display as they overcame the challenge of Killester/Donnycarney 2-1.

Francis went two goals to the good with both goals coming from the boot of Cayden Reynolds.

Kilester came out strong in the second half, but a determined Francis team held strong despite conceding a late goal.

In a dramatic finale, Francis were pushed to the limit, but they had solid performances from Daniel Breen in defence and Adam Leonard at midfield.

Both keepers had a fine game with Rhys Henvey and Cameron O’Neill impressing.

Meanwhile, St Francis U11s put in a brave show in the Paddy Brennan Cup decider.

Despite going down 5-2 to Swords Celtic, St Francis can hold their heads high.

