St Francis U13s claim Dublin Bus crown

ST FRANCIS U13 boys had plenty to shout about when they lifted the Dublin Bus Cup title at the weekend.

The Clondalkin side put together a solid display as they overcame the challenge of Killester/Donnycarney 2-1.

Francis went two goals to the good with both goals coming from the boot of Cayden Reynolds.

Kilester came out strong in the second half, but a determined Francis team held strong despite conceding a late goal.

In a dramatic finale, Francis were pushed to the limit, but they had solid performances from Daniel Breen in defence and Adam Leonard at midfield.

Both keepers had a fine game with Rhys Henvey and Cameron O’Neill impressing.

Meanwhile, St Francis U11s put in a brave show in the Paddy Brennan Cup decider.

Despite going down 5-2 to Swords Celtic, St Francis can hold their heads high.