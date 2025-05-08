Sacred Heart U14s complete double after nine-goal thriller

SACRED Heart U14s came out tops in a nine-goal thriller in the Paisley Deering Cup final at the weekend.

The win completes a superb double for the Killinarden club who secured the league crown already this year.

Sacred Heart put together a solid performance as they brushed aside the challenge of Greystones 6-3.

Shane Brady opened the scoring for Hearts before Greystones replied with two goals to take the lead.

Just before the interval however, Adam Culligan stepped up and bent a brilliant effort to the roof of the Greystones net to leave it 2-2 at half time.

Sacred Heart raised the tempo in the second half adding four more goals and playing some excellent football.

Wictor Banach powered in two headers while Darragh Daly finished off a brilliant team move to put his team in the driving seat.

Culligan completed the rout when he netted a fine goal to finish of the contest in brilliant fashion.