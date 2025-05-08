Climbing the Kerry mountains to prepare for the Camino

Climbers from Tallaght Athletics Club took a trip to Kerry this bank holiday weekend as part of their preparations for the Camino de Santiago later this year.

Ten members of the club, accompanied by ten members of another local hiking group, scaled Carrauntoohil last Saturday, May 4, on a trip organised by club member Carol Murray.

“We are going to do the Camino in September, so it was just getting some practice in,” club member Helen Sweeney said, adding that the climb, with “some pit stops” took the group just over seven hours.

“Our guides were The Lodge And Reeks Guiding Company, three brilliant guides. We were thrilled to reach the top to fly our flags proudly,” she continued.

Members of the Tallaght Athletics Club will start their Camino de Santiago walk later this year on September 14.