Darkness into Light spreads love and hope

Darkness into Light walks to support suicide prevention will come back this Saturday as founder Johnny Fox is remembered.

On May 10, starting at 4.15am, 5km walks will take place in Corkagh Park, Tymon Park, St Catherine’s Park in Lucan and Marlay Park in Rathfarnham.

Revenue from registrations will go to Pieta House and allow the charity to keep providing support services to people in crisis and people affected by suicide.

On their Facebook page, Pieta remembered Darkness into Light founder, Killinarden man Johnny Fox, who died last year.

“Johnny is sorely missed, and his impact will forever live on. His love for community and his message, ‘Hope and love, that’s what it’s all about,’ will never be forgotten.”

From John’s first event in Phoenix Park in 2009, which involved 400 people, 150,00 people now walk together worldwide, “spreading hope, love, and a message that no one is ever alone.”

“Everyone at Pieta and beyond has Johnny Fox to thank for starting one of our most vital fundraising events.”

The walk along Corkagh Park Cycle Track will start at the lake entrance to the park and will have local entertainment and art on display “making it one to remember,” said the organisers.

The DIL Tymon Park walk will start at St Jude’s GAA Club in Templeogue and “community spirit has been plentiful” since their first walk in 2017.

‘Participants will be welcomed back to St Jude’s for refreshments.

“Join us for the most important sunrise of the year,” said organisers of the walk in St Catherine’s Park in Lucan, who recommended getting there in advance to access parking as gates will close at 4am.

As for the Marlay Park walk, the starting point will be the entrance from Ballinteer Road, and the group is looking forward to “a tranquil atmosphere” while walking “for a great cause.”

“This inspiring event symbolises hope, as communities come together to support mental health and prevent suicide,” reads the Darkness into Light website.

Pieta is 85pc funded by fundraising events and uses revenue to provide a 24/7 free helpline, therapy and support sessions.

In 2024, they received 100,000 calls and SMS, 51,000 hours of therapy and saw 7,000 clients.

To sign up for Darkness into Light visit Darknessintolight.