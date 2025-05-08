Search
Call to reduce pressure on ED’s workload on mental health cases
Tallaght University Hospital has ‘frequent vacancies due to leave or recruitment difficulties’

Alessia MicalizziMay 8, 2025 10:32 am

Tallaght University Hospital cares for “a disproportionate volume” of mental health assessments, according to a report.

The ‘Acute Mental Healthcare in Hospital Emergency Departments in Ireland’ report by the Mental Health Commission showed that the pressure on emergency departments to deal with mental health care needs to be reduced.

