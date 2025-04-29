School plan to build new two-storey modular building and demolish pre-fabs

SOUTH Dublin County Council has requested additional information from the Board of Management of St Ronan’s National School new two-storey modular school building.

Located at Saint Cuthbert’s Road, Deansrath, Clondalkin, the plans include the demolition of six existing single-storey pre-fabricated buildings and construction of a new two-storey modular school building, accommodating six mainstream classrooms, four SEN classrooms, and nine SET rooms), together with the provision of a timber-fenced sensory garden (100 sqm), a mesh-fenced soft play area (200 sqm), enhanced bicycle parking, revised car parking layout, to provide 34 car park spaces, three additional accessible parking bays, EV charging points, and designated drop-off areas), widening of the existing vehicular entrance.