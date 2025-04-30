Students raise funds for Saoirse
‘Blingo Bingo’ was recently hosted in The Old Mill Bar by TU Dublin, Tallaght student.
This was a charity fundraiser for Saoirse Domestic Violence Services, organized by students Shane Mulvany, Faye O’Neill, Jessie Leonard, Trevor Downey and Emma Kelly.
AUTHOREcho Staff
