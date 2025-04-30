Search
First-ever colour run brings joy and fun to the community
At the run in Jobstown Park on Saturday were Mick, Hunter, Tracey, MaryClare and Geraldine See more photos on pages 46 & 47

First-ever colour run brings joy and fun to the community

Alessia MicalizziApril 30, 2025 9:09 am

The first-ever colour run in Jobstown Park brought joy and fun to the community and was a “huge success,” according to Connect4 project leader Robert Whiteley.

The West Tallaght youth project was behind the well-attended ‘Community Easter Colour Run’ in Jobstown Park on Saturday, April 12.

Read More


Tattoo Day raises €14k for suicide prevention

Tallaght

A Tattoo Day raised €14,000 “to save lives” as all revenue went to Tallaght Suicide Prevention service HOPE.The annual Good Friday Tattoo...

60 meals and over 600 Easter eggs given to needy

Tallaght

A voluntary group handed out 60 meals and 600 Easter eggs to families in need and homeless people attending their community table...

Walking group idea brings local community together

Tallaght

A walking club celebrating one year since foundation are bracing for this year’s Darkness into Light walk to raise funds for suicide...

An Cosán in running for 2025 Education Awards

Tallaght

An Cosán has been named as a finalist for the “Most Innovative Digital Transformation” award at the 2025 Education Awards.The awards, which...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST