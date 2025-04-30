First-ever colour run brings joy and fun to the community
The first-ever colour run in Jobstown Park brought joy and fun to the community and was a “huge success,” according to Connect4 project leader Robert Whiteley.
The West Tallaght youth project was behind the well-attended ‘Community Easter Colour Run’ in Jobstown Park on Saturday, April 12.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
