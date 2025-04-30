First-ever colour run brings joy and fun to the community

At the run in Jobstown Park on Saturday were Mick, Hunter, Tracey, MaryClare and Geraldine See more photos on pages 46 & 47

The first-ever colour run in Jobstown Park brought joy and fun to the community and was a “huge success,” according to Connect4 project leader Robert Whiteley.

The West Tallaght youth project was behind the well-attended ‘Community Easter Colour Run’ in Jobstown Park on Saturday, April 12.