Residents say a play space is ‘urgently’ needed in estate
Over 150 surveyed residents in Balrothery said a play space is “urgently” needed in their estate as the Council took down unofficial swings and monkey bars.
On Friday, April 11, South Dublin County Council workers started dismantling a homemade playground that, according to the estate’s residents, had “dramatically” improved their kids’ mental health.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
