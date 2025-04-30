Search
Residents say a play space is ‘urgently’ needed in estate
Cllr Jess Spear, Lisa O’Reilly, and Ben Fox and children

Alessia MicalizziApril 30, 2025 9:58 am

Over 150 surveyed residents in Balrothery said a play space is “urgently” needed in their estate as the Council took down unofficial swings and monkey bars.

On Friday, April 11, South Dublin County Council workers started dismantling a homemade playground that, according to the estate’s residents, had “dramatically” improved their kids’ mental health.

