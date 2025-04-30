Family need to adapt home ‘to build a future’ for brothers

A FAMILY had to leave their beloved home of 20 years because it was unsuitable for the needs of two sons with a rare degenerative condition.

Brothers Conor (9) and Dean (8) Thompson are living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a muscle-wasting condition with no cure.

Their parents Jamie and Karen Thompson, along with family and friends, have been campaigning for years to raise funds for the ‘Build for the Boys’ Trust.

The campaign was launched in September 2022 with the initial goal of raising €100,000 but “phenomenal support” saw the target reached in January 2023.

The target is now €250k as extensive renovations are required at the new family home to facilitate access and movement for two full sized power-chairs, along with the installation of medical equipment and other essentials.

Speaking to The Echo, Karen said: “We were living in Griffeen Glen for almost 20 years and we loved it but unfortunately we could not stay there. There was simply no way to adapt the house to suit our family’s future needs.

“We were gutted to say the least to leave our family home and our lovely neighbours but we were incredibly lucky to find an amazing property not too far away from them in Newcastle.

“This property was out of our budget so my Mam and Dad had to sell their family home in Ashwood Clondalkin too.

‘They are living with us now in Newcastle. We really need to adapt this property now to make it a home for our boys complex future needs.

‘We have the room to do this now and a beautiful property for them to grow up in which is a welcome bonus.

‘Newcastle is a lovely village and the people have been incredibly welcoming.

‘Peamount football club is right beside us and our eldest football mad son Sam (11 years old) is loving playing for them.”

The Thompsons have four “beautiful boys” Ben, Sam, Conor and Dean.

Their new home is a bungalow which Karen says is “brilliant as the boys have the freedom to get around”.

“It may seem like a simple thing but it is a huge thing for us. The boys can go to their bedrooms whenever they want, sneak into the sitting room on a Saturday morning to watch tv. Its the little things that you take for granted until they are gone.

“We were delighted that the boys can stay in school in Lucan, in GaelScoil Naomh Padraig. The school has been an amazing support to us and the boys. They are all incredibly accommodating and the boys love it there.”

An annual 5k family run takes place on April 26 in Phoenix Park to support the two lads, who both love music, dancing, wrestling and outer space.

“The event is part of our ongoing fundraising campaign to build a future for Conor and Dean,” said Daithí Ó Murchú, the lads uncle.

“Every euro raised will help us to build a future for Conor and Dean. A future in which we will make every effort to ensure that this life-limiting condition does not limit their dignity and their joy for living.”

From 11am on April 26, there will be a 5K race (chip timing by www.justrunsevents.ie ) followed by a family 5K circuit and live entertainment from ukulele band The Walkeleles.

SuperValu Lucan are sponsoring the event and a range of family passes can be won on the day – donated by Fort Lucan, Dublin Zoo and more.

Karen and Jamie were hesitant to put the boys story in public but knew they could never do it all alone.

“Their needs are now beyond our means. Our families and friends set up the trust for the boys and encouraged us to share our story,” explained Karen.

“The Phoenix Park run is an annual event that we look forward to as it is a great family day out. The positivity that people bring to us is uplifting and helps us to keep going and helps the boys to live their best lives possible.”

More information about their cause and the boys’ condition can be found at www.buildfortheboys.ie.

The GoFundMe is HERE.

