Dublin Camogie All-Star Nominee and May 50K Ambassador Emma O’Byrne encourages all ages and abilities to sign up this Year Photo by Marc O'Sullivan

Dublin camogie player and May 50K ambassador Emma O’Byrne is encouraging as many people as possible of all abilities and ages to take up MS Ireland’s month-long May 50K fitness challenge in the run-up to World MS Day on May 30.

“It can be as simple as going for a walk or a run — even if you’re just out walking the dog, you can log the distance on your phone, and that’s all it takes.

