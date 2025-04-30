Search
‘Staffing levels in our hospitals are putting the patients at risk’
Patients left in undignified and risky positions

‘Staffing levels in our hospitals are putting the patients at risk’

Alessia MicalizziApril 30, 2025 10:38 am

“The staffing levels we currently have in our hospitals and care centres is putting patients at risk,” said a councillor as he encouraged the chamber to endorse nurses and midwives.

With a motion brought to the monthly council meeting, Clondalkin councillor Darragh Adelaide (PBP) asked South Dublin County Council to write to the Taoiseach and the President of the Irish and Nurses Midwives Organisation (INMO) to show solidarity with nurses and midwives.

