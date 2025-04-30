Search
Council allocated €100k for extra Dog Warden positions

Council allocated €100k for extra Dog Warden positions

Alessia MicalizziApril 30, 2025 11:07 am

South Dublin County Council was allocated €100,000 for the employment of additional Dog Warden posts.

The funding, for the period between January 1 and December 31, 2025, “recognises the increased demands in the area of dog control and the need to ensure resources on the ground for the Control of Dogs XL bully regulations which came into effect in October 2024,” said SDCC.

In response to the funding, SDCC submitted a business case to the Department of Rural and Community Development requesting an additional Dog Warden resource.

Currently, SDCC employs two Dog Warden staff and “2.25” administrative staff to support the Dog Warden with complaints, queries, records and files for prosecutions.

One additional vacancy is currently undergoing a recruitment process.

The Dog Warden role includes responding to complaints relating to dogs not under effectual control and dangerous dogs, carrying out of licence checks and enforcement proceedings, seizure and collection of unwanted/stray dogs and removal to the dog pound.

Read More


Gardaí seize 41 vehicles during Day of Action

Latest

Gardaí seized 41 vehicles yesterday as part of a Day of Action targeting the unlawful use of e-bikes, scramblers and e-scooters in...

Let’s Talk About Bowel Cancer: Bowel Cancer one of the most common types of cancer in men and women

News

In this monthly column from Tallaght University Hospital, Professor Anthony O’Connor, Consultant Gastroenterologist talks about Bowel Cancer. Bowel cancer, also known as...

Council ‘keeping an eye on’ 171% rise in government debtors

News

GOVERNMENT debtors are showing a “significant increase” of 171 per cent in the latest financial accounts of South Dublin County Council. The...

‘Staffing levels in our hospitals are putting the patients at risk’

News

“The staffing levels we currently have in our hospitals and care centres is putting patients at risk,” said a councillor as he...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST