Council allocated €100k for extra Dog Warden positions

South Dublin County Council was allocated €100,000 for the employment of additional Dog Warden posts.

The funding, for the period between January 1 and December 31, 2025, “recognises the increased demands in the area of dog control and the need to ensure resources on the ground for the Control of Dogs XL bully regulations which came into effect in October 2024,” said SDCC.

In response to the funding, SDCC submitted a business case to the Department of Rural and Community Development requesting an additional Dog Warden resource.

Currently, SDCC employs two Dog Warden staff and “2.25” administrative staff to support the Dog Warden with complaints, queries, records and files for prosecutions.

One additional vacancy is currently undergoing a recruitment process.

The Dog Warden role includes responding to complaints relating to dogs not under effectual control and dangerous dogs, carrying out of licence checks and enforcement proceedings, seizure and collection of unwanted/stray dogs and removal to the dog pound.