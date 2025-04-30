Sense Catering inspired by dream of Ukrainian traditional dishes

WHEN war started in Ukraine, Olga Zhuravlova and her family had to leave their home in Mariupol, arriving in Ireland in 2022 and accommodated in Citywest Hotel.

Before moving here, Olga ran a café and a catering studio in Ukraine, but says her city has “since been destroyed and is now under occupation.”

From Citywest, she began, with the help of her mother and mother-in-law, a catering business focused on traditional Ukranian dishes.

Sense Catering is a venture which has since expanded and Olga dreams of bigger plans ahead.

“Although we have long since rented our own flat, we remain incredibly grateful to the Irish Government and local people for their warm welcome, excellent living conditions and support at such a difficult time,” said Olga.

“Sense Catering began with a simple idea – while living in the Citywest Hotel, I greatly appreciated the care and attention we received, especially when it came to food.

‘Yet, like many Ukrainians, we missed our traditional homemade meals. That inspired me to start cooking and delivering Ukrainian dishes to those who longed for a taste of home.”

Over time, the business has grown into two strands: Sense Homefood – delivery of homemade Ukrainian meals and Sense Catering – buffet organisation services for private celebrations and corporate events.

“The business is progressing step by step. I began completely on my own, but I’m now slowly building a team. I still do the bulk of the cooking myself, though I’m working on delegating tasks so I can focus more on growth and strategy.”

A mother of two young kids, Olga says one of the greatest challenges is balancing work with family life but the “venture brings me tremendous joy and purpose.”

Looking ahead Olga plans to establish Sense Catering as a well-known brand and forge partnerships with Eastern European grocery stores in Dublin to stock their frozen Ukrainian dishes.

“My dream is to open a small production kitchen, assemble a fantastic team and build the business in a way that still allows me quality time with my family.”

Olga continued: “I’m especially grateful to my Local Enterprise Officer, Edward Craney, for his guidance in launching the business.

‘I also took part in the Food Starter Programme, received one-to-one consultations with business mentors, and participated in Enterprise Week organised by the South Dublin Local Enterprise Office. These programmes helped me clarify my vision, boost my confidence and attract new clients.

“I would also like to mention the great assistance I’ve received from the social organisation United for Changes—they run many useful projects for Ukrainians and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Olga hasn’t been back to Ukraine, as the city remains “under occupation and it isn’t safe.”

“However, I truly hope to visit Mariupol one day, once it’s back under the Ukrainian flag. Ukraine is always in my heart, and through my cooking I endeavour to preserve our culture and share a taste of home with others.

“I continue to do most of the work myself, but I’m supported by my mother and my mother-in-law, Olena and Olga.

‘They have been instrumental—particularly by passing on the traditional Ukrainian recipes I use—and they also help with childcare, which allows me to focus on growing the business. I’m deeply grateful to them both.

“I dream of Sense becoming more than just a business, but a place where people feel cared for, warm and able to taste the comforts of home—even when they are far away from it.”