Magnificent Crooksling residence goes on the market for €950,000

Echo StaffApril 30, 2025 11:11 am

A four-bedroom house on a 2.37 acres site in Crooksling, Brittas is on the market at €950,000.

The stunning detached residence, known as Arches, is in a country setting only minutes from Citywest and Saggart village with dual access.

Selling agent REA McGee say the property is a truly a once-off and the split-level bungalow offers modern features with a picturesque driveway to the front.

Sitting on a scenic setting with a river skirting its boundaries, the beautiful stone adds to the tranquillity. Nothing has been left to chance to create a c.2670 sq ft house of charter and with the additional furnishings included; this truly is a walk-in home.

Accommodation consists of large open plan kitchen/dining room, large utility room, two reception rooms, four bedrooms including three en-suites. This property benefits from a garage and currently produces income from self-contained one-bedroom apartment.

