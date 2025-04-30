Mark Keenan from Templeogue Basketball Club is stepping down as Ireland men’s basketball coach after six years

MARK Keenan is stepping down as Ireland men’s head coach after six years in the role.

It follows a meeting between Keenan, Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan and Deirdre Brennan, Chairperson of the Elite Performance Committee (EPC), where all parties agreed it was time for a change.

Speaking about the decision, Keenan who is a member of Templeogue said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time as Ireland head coach, it’s been a great honour to lead my national team.

‘It’s now time to pass on the torch to the next head coach to build on what we’ve achieved over the last six years.”

Keenan was appointed in 2019 and led Ireland to trophy success, winning the 2021 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.

That tournament victory helped propel Ireland into the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers, where the team claimed home and away victories over both Cyprus and Luxembourg.

Keenan subsequently led the side into the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Pre-Qualifiers – the first time an Irish side has competed at World Cup level.

The team came agonisingly close to advancing to the next round, having achieved an impressive three wins, twice against Azerbaijan and a home victory against Kosovo.

Keenan stated: “There have been so many highs, including winning the 2021 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in Dublin.

‘Leading our return to FIBA EuroBasket Pre-Qualifiers was a big task, but one I and the rest of my coaching staff relished, picking up four wins over Cyprus and Luxembourg, who were both ranked higher than us.

He added: “Our two home wins last November during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Pre-Qualifiers and the atmosphere at those games will also live long in the memory and we came so close to advancing to the next stage of qualifying, with three wins overall.

Basketball Ireland CEO, John Feehan, said: “Mark Keenan has given so much to Irish international basketball.

‘As a player he won the FIBA Promotions Cup in 1994 and then 25 years later he was head coach as the team lifted the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries, a remarkable feat!

‘Having someone of such experience and high regard as head coach of the senior men’s team was crucial as we embarked on our return to FIBA EuroBasket and our first FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying campaign.

‘Mark and his staff – Adrian Fulton, Lawrence Summers and Mike Hickey, Andrew Lane, Igor Markiewicz and Paul Daly – have provided Irish basketball with so many happy moments and I’d like to thank them all for their tireless work over the last six years.”

Ireland men’s captain, Sean Flood, also hailed Keenan’s impact, “I’ve known Mark since coming through at underage level with Templeogue.

‘I’ve had some of my best moments on a basketball court with him, the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries title and our qualifier wins in FIBA EuroBasket and FIBA Basketball World Cup – particularly those at a packed National Basketball Arena.

‘He also bestowed on me the honour of captaining my country, something I am immensely proud of.

‘He and the rest of the staff – Adrian, Puff, Mike, Andrew, Igor and Paul- will be missed by the squad, but they should be proud of what we’ve achieved together. We, as players, will look to build on that success.”