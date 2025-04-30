Templeogue involved in top-four and league action

TEMPLEOGUE U18 Boys played Dublin Lions in the top-four final last week coming away with a 63-48 win over their close rivals.

Great support for both teams meant it was a close game for three quarters before Templeogue pulled away to record the win. Team coach Jay Fazande and manager Anthony Murray were delighted with the result.

Elsewhere, the Division Two Templeogue men side played UCD Marian in the top-four final on Friday night just coming up short to eventually lose 63-50.

Templeogue got off to a great start to lead the game but some good finishing by UCD slowly saw the gap reduce between the two teams.

In the third quarter, UCD pushed on before Templeogue, coached by Stephen Fagan made a comeback to within nine points before running out of steam and UCD closed out the game.

The U17 Girls took on their arch rivals Tolka Rovers in a pulsating top four final in the Arena on Saturday.

Both teams know each other very well so it was always going to be a close game with Templeogue edging this one 38-35 in a game looking to head into overtime. The side is coached by Paul Behan and Paul McGrath and managed by Sarah Gallagher.

The U18 Girls met the Meteors in this top four final in the arena on Saturday.

Both teams are studded with current Irish internationals at U17 and U18 level and the game didn’t disappoint.

Meteors raced into a 20-6 lead at quarter one with Templeogue producing a great comeback in quarter two taking it 20-8, now only two points separating them.

Templeogue started to tire in the third quarter as five of their players had just played in the U17 final and Meteors extended their lead to 50-35 in quarter three before rounding out the game 67-43.

The game produced some great shooting from both teams along with super defending.

These teams still have to meet in the U18 National Cup Final and will no doubt produce another game of the highest calibre.