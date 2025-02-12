Search
‘Significant’ transformation improves amenities for park
At the opening of Quarryvale Park upgrades

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 12, 2025 11:16 am

The Quarryvale community can use and enjoy their local park again following upgrades carried out by South Dublin County Council.

On Wednesday, January 29, the Mayor of South Dublin, Councillor Baby Pereppadan officially opened Quarryvale Park located between North Clondalkin and Palmerstown.

