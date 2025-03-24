Social media influencer jailed for sexually exploiting child

A motivational speaker, social media influencer and one-time government department adviser sexually exploited a teenage boy he met while volunteering as a Christian children’s camp guide, a court has heard, reports Isabel Hayes.

Daniel Ramamoorthy (38) was found guilty by a jury of one count of sexually exploiting the child in 2017 by asking him to send him a picture of his penis over Snapchat, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

The case had to be heard twice, after the jury in the first trial last year failed to reach an agreement. He was convicted following a second trial last month.

Ramamoorthy, with an address at Whitebarn Road, Rathfarnham, and also in Germany, had also been due to stand trial on a charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, known in law as child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to this charge before the trial started.

He continues to maintain his innocence in relation to the sexual exploitation offence.

Ramamoorthy, who was described in court as a motivational speaker, a social media influencer and an entrepreneur, acted at one point as an adviser to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment in the area of start-ups, defence counsel, Seoirse O Dúnlaing SC, said.

He is the son of a diplomat and was educated in Yale in the USA.

He was jailed on Monday for two years and four months by Judge Sinéad McMullen, who described the sexual exploitation offence as a serious breach of trust.

She said Ramamoorthy was acting as a mentor and a leader in the camp when he met the victim, “who should have been safe with him”. She noted there was a significant age disparity between Ramamoorthy and his victim, who was just 13 at the time.

In relation to the child sexual abuse material, Judge McMullen noted Ramamoorthy was found with three images and one video which depicted young boys engaged in sexual activity with each other and an unknown adult man.

“Child pornography, more appropriately described these days as images of child sexual abuse, is a product of child abuse,” the judge said.

“These are horrifying images of child abuse. If people like the accused didn’t exist, there wouldn’t be a market for such images.”

The judge set a headline sentence of three years for the exploitation charge, which she reduced to two years and four months taking mitigation into account. She set a sentence of 18 months for the possession charge and ordered that both sentences run concurrently.

The court heard Ramamoorthy will be placed on the sex offender’s register and that he will not be entitled to remain in Ireland upon his release.

At an earlier sentence hearing, Detective Inspector Sean White told Shaun Smyth BL, prosecuting, that the victim in the case first met Ramamoorthy when he was volunteering at a Christian camp, where he was described as “very friendly, charismatic and popular”.

Some period of time later, the boy was at home studying for exams in May 2017, when he and Ramamoorthy got into a late night online conversation on Snapchat.

Ramamoorthy suggested to the boy that they play a game of ‘truth and dare’ which started innocently enough before Ramamoorthy asked the boy: “How big is your dick?” and asked the boy to send him a photo of his penis.

Ramamoorthy then sent the boy a photo of his pubic hair area and told him he was addicted to pornography. The boy was shocked and did not respond to Ramamoorthy, who then told him: “I win truth or dare.”

The boy confided in his sister who told his parents and he was interviewed by specialist gardaí shortly afterwards.

Gardaí found it difficult to track down Ramamoorthy as he had changed addresses, but by tracking his social media presence, they discovered he was giving a live radio interview at a station in Bray. Gardaí followed him home from the station and ascertained his address before seeking a search warrant.

When his home was searched, Ramamoorthy’s laptop was seized and the child abuse material was discovered on it.

In relation to the sexual exploitation charge, Ramamoorthy denied the online conversation ever took place. The court heard the boy did not take a screengrab of the conversation and Snapchat messages disappear shortly after they are sent.

In a victim impact statement which was read out by counsel, the victim said he now has a lack of trust in others and is suspicious of people’s motives. He said he found the two trials extremely stressful and he had to place his life on hold for a period of time as a result.

He said Ramamoorthy had tried to discredit him and say he was lying. He said he has suffered many sleepless nights thinking about what could have happened if he had engaged further with Ramamoorthy online.

In his plea of mitigation, Mr O Dúnlaing said while Ramamoorthy does not admit his guilt in relation to the child exploitation matter, he is satisfied the trials were run fairly and he will not be appealing his conviction.

The court heard Ramamoorthy is an Indian national and, as the son of a diplomat, spent most of his life living in different countries, including the UAE, Yemen, Zimbabwe and Mexico. He studied in Yale and comes from a very religious Christian background.

He has worked in the areas of coaching, public speaking and personal development and travels around for work, the court heard. While living in Ireland, he was involved in trade relations between Ireland and India and advised the Department of Trade and Enterprise in relation to entrepreneurs and start-up companies, defence counsel said.

Ramamoorthy’s elderly parents now live in the UAE and as a result of his convictions, he will not be granted a visa to visit them, the court heard. His conviction means he will also be denied access to a number of countries where he has previously worked.

Defence counsel handed in a number of testimonials outlining Ramamoorthy’s many charitable projects, including raising funds for oxygen machines during Covid, for Ukraine refugees and for victims of the Indonesian tsunami.

When taking into account mitigating factors, Judge McMullen noted: “It is rare for a court to have such excellent affidavits.”

She said Ramamoorthy was obviously someone who had done a lot of good, was talented and energetic. “Hopefully he can turn his talents to pro-social activities in the future,” she said.