Man who killed 21 year old in hit and run jailed for 4 years 3 months as family calls for change to law

By Claire Henry and Isabel Hayes

A young man who was driving at twice the speed limit when he struck a 21-year-old man, killing him instantly before fleeing the scene, has been jailed for four years and three months.

There were emotional scenes in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today (Monday) as Cameron Cooper (23) was jailed for the hit and run death of 21-year-old Dylan Killalee Maher.

Cooper, of Ballyneety Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, called emergency services in the wake of the fatal crash – but instead of seeking help, he falsely told gardaí his car had been stolen in an attempt to avoid blame, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, driving with no insurance, making a false report of a crime and failing to offer assistance to avoid criminal or civil prosecution at locations on the Naas Road and Turnpike Road on November 12, 2023.

He has no previous convictions.

Passing sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today (Monday), Judge Ronan Munro said it was difficult to put into words the devastation inflicted on the family of Mr Killalee Maher, an apprentice electrician.

The court was packed with his family and friends who were visibly emotional throughout. Cooper kept his head bowed in the dock as the sentence was passed down.

Mr Killalee Maher was described in court as a “deeply loved person” who brought a smile to everyone’s face and who was hardworking and fun-loving. He regularly cared for his elderly grandmother.

Judge Munro said there was nothing the court could ever do to undo the “enormous tragedy inflicted on the Maher family”.

“This is not a murder case,” he said. “I know it feels like a murder case for the family. It’s important to stress that whatever penalty is imposed, it can not measure the life of Dylan Maher. The sentence I’m about to impose can never measure that.”

The judge noted the maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death is 10 years and that Cooper was a first-time offender with no previous convictions who pleaded guilty to the offences, which meant the victim’s family did not have to sit through a trial. Like Mr Killalee Maher, he was also an apprentice electrician at the time of the offence.

Judge Munro said that in his view Cooper’s actions that night amounted to a “homicide”, noting the speed he used was “unconscionable”, particularly as he knew the area and knew there was a nightclub entrance at that part of the road.

The judge noted there was empty cans of fast gas in the car and Cooper and his friends had obviously been having a good time, although there was no evidence Cooper ingested any gas himself.

He said it was clear that as well as driving at double the speed limit, there was also inattention on the part of Cooper. “He was 100% liable,” the judge said.

He said Cooper’s parents also have to live with what he has done, but while the court has heard his incarceration will be particularly hard for his brother, “Dylan Maher is gone forever” while “Cameron Cooper will someday be getting out of prison”.

Judge Munro handed down a five year, three month sentence and suspended the final year for a period of five years on a number of conditions. He told Cooper that should he break any road traffic rules during that five-year period, he will be brought back to court and put in jail.

He also disqualified Cooper from driving for nine years.

After the sentence was handed down, Mr Killalee Maher’s mother broke down, saying: “I didn’t get to say goodbye to my son”.

The families left court separately upon Judge Munro’s request, with a significant garda presence in court.

Speaking outside court, the late man’s mother called for the maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death to be raised to at least 14 years, in line with Northern Ireland.

“While we acknowledge the sentence handed down today and thank the court for its time, it has brought to light the inadequacy of the penalties for dangerous driving causing death in our country,” Catherine Killalee said.

“Ireland’s current maximum sentence of 10 years is insufficient and fails to reflect the devastation caused by such crimes. This is not justice. Lives are not numbers, and no one should feel that the weight of their loved one’s life can be trivialised by a lenient sentence.

“We are therefore calling for urgent reform. The maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death must be increased to at least 14 years to align with practices in Northern Ireland. Our loved ones deserve better, and as a society, we must do better. Sentences need to reflect the seriousness of these crimes and offer grieving families some semblance of justice.”

She said her son was “a kind, caring and driven young man with a bright future ahead”.

“He was just six weeks away from qualifying as an electrician, a career he was deeply passionate about.” He was also a “devoted carer to his grandmother, taking on responsibilities many his age wouldn’t”, she said.

“His warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on everyone who knew hum and his loss has left a void that can never be filled.”