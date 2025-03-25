Twelve people celebrate quitting cigarettes after doing programme

Some of the participants celebrate after completing the programme

Twelve people celebrated quitting cigarettes after attending an eight-week programme at the Kilnamanagh Family Recreation Centre.

Participants could avail of two types of Nicotine Replacement Therapy for free and were given the right support by two facilitators running the programme, who would check in with them every week.

“I am delighted to say I am now a nonsmoker. It was never something I thought I would hear myself say,” said one of the participants as the group celebrated their final night on Tuesday, March 4.

“It’s a huge achievement,” commented Samantha Griffin from the Fettercairn Health Project, who runs the ‘We Can Quit’ programmes in Tallaght as part of a wider initiative by South Dublin County Partnership.

The programme is run twice a year in different locations across Tallaght, generally during the evenings and in mixed gender groups.

It offers group and one to one support besides stop smoking medication. Nicotine Replacement Therapy usually consists of a nicotine patch with either mouth spray, gum, lozenge, or inhalator.

“I couldn’t have done this without the group support and the NRT,” said one of the successful smoke quitters in Kilnamanagh.

“Although I am a bit anxious about the future, I feel very positive about staying quit, thanks to the programme,” added another.