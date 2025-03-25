Search
Truck driver squashed cyclist between vehicle and another car
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Truck driver squashed cyclist between vehicle and another car

Echo StaffMarch 25, 2025 9:25 am

A truck driver who squashed a cyclist between his vehicle and another car leaving the woman in a critical condition has been given a suspended sentence, reports Sonya McClean.

It was accepted by gardaí that Peter Burns (50) caused the accident by not adequately checking his mirrors before he moved on after a traffic light turned green.

