St Patrick’s Athletic U17s women secure shield title

St Patrick’s Athletic womens U17’s celebrate their shield victory after beating Peamount in the final

ST PATRICK’S Athletic claimed the EA Sports LOI Academy WU17 shield and a first trophy for the women’s side of the club after a 4-1 victory over Peamount United.

Pat’s opened the scoring after just six minutes when Lucy Doheny was first to react after Peamount’s keeper spilled the ball to score her 14th goal of the season.

Peamount created chances to equalise in response, but the Inchicore side held strong and made it 2-0 again though Doheny who was played through on goal and she cooly rounded the keeper to get her 15th of the season and seal the top scorer award.

There was time for a third as Zoe Musoke netted to leave Peamount a mountain to climb in the second half.

United started the second half positively and pulled one back through Quinn as they began to put serious pressure on the Pat’s defence.

Anthony Murphy’s side provided the dagger with ten minutes of normal time remaining as full back Ciara Murray curled her outside the box free kick beyond the Peamount keeper.

Sadhbh Gorman lifted the shield as Pat’s celebrated a maiden trophy for the women’s side of the club.

Speaking following the success, manager Anthony Murphy said, “We didn’t panic we kept our shape the girls worked together very well.

“They were determined to win.”

“When peamount had the ball, we dealt with it very well.

“It’s massive for the cub as it’s only the second year we have had the women’s team.

“The girls get everything the boys do, the club is totally committed to the team, it’s a quick return for what the club has invested in the women’s side.”

“It’s a great foundation for the girls going forward and it just gives them a boost going into the u19s next year.”