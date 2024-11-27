Search
Engineers investigate the flooding at Davitt Road
Maurice GarveyNovember 27, 2024 10:05 am

ENGINEERS have met with Luas operator Transdev to discuss flooding at the pedestrian crossing to the Luas on Davitt Road in Drimnagh.

Cllr Daithí Doolan (SF) has asked Dublin City Council for an update on tackling the causes of the flooding at the Drimnagh Luas stop.

