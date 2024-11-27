Engineers investigate the flooding at Davitt Road
ENGINEERS have met with Luas operator Transdev to discuss flooding at the pedestrian crossing to the Luas on Davitt Road in Drimnagh.
Cllr Daithí Doolan (SF) has asked Dublin City Council for an update on tackling the causes of the flooding at the Drimnagh Luas stop.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
