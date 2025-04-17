Super player Leo’s dedication and passion was second to none

Lifelong member of Glenville Pitch and Putt Club on Kiltipper Road, Leo O’Reilly will be remembered as a “super player” whose dedication for the game was “second to none.”

Leo O’Reilly (89) from Churchtown, passed away on Saturday, March 29 in St James’ Hospital.

Glenville captain in 1989, in 2000 he was inducted into the Pitch and Putt Ireland ‘Hall of Fame,’ following glorious years as a League of Ireland footballer in the 1950s.

“We have the photograph of his induction up on our wall. Everyone was extremely sad to hear he passed,” said Joyce Keane from Glenville Pitch and Putt.

“His dedication and passion for the game were second to none. He was a super player, and he contributed in every possible way to our club.

“He was a warm, friendly person.”

Joyce said the club might organise an event to commemorate him, but that they will have to discuss it with Leo’s wife Kay who has always played alongside him.

“You would never see one without the other,” said Joyce. “She is a member too and hopefully we’ll see her back at the club soon.”

Besides Glenville, Dublin Pitch and Putt and Pitch and Putt Ireland paid tribute to Leo, highlighting the interest he showed for the sport for up to “six decades.”

“The game indeed has lost a stalwart,” wrote DPP on their Facebook page.

Shamrock Rovers took a moment to remember Leo too, as he contributed to the team’s iconic moments in the 1950s.

Leo scored a hat-trick in his debut against Cork Athletic in April 1955, and a brace in a famous 3-2 win over Chelsea at Dalymount Park.

Later on he played for Dundalk and Limerick showing the same passion he would put into pitch and putt for the rest of his life.

In 1979 he was part of the Dublin Pitch and Putt team that finished second in the Inter-County championship at Waterford Glass.

Leo will be missed by wife Catherine (Kay), children Linda, Keith and Valerie, grandchildren Holly, Taylor and Danielle, and siblings Christy, Mary and Vera.

He will be fondly remembered by all his relatives, neighbours and “a large circle of friends,” his death notice read.