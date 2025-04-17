Search
Efforts ongoing by authorities to identify people involved with anti-social behaviour
Efforts ongoing by authorities to identify people involved with anti-social behaviour

Maurice GarveyApril 17, 2025 11:12 am

EFFORTS continue by authorities to identify individuals involved in anti-social behaviour in Lucan.

At the recent area committee meeting, Cllr Helen Farrell (Ind) asked the council for an update on “tangible actions taken to deal with previously raised antisocial behaviour in Foxdene / Méile an Rí.”

