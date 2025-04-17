Annual Tattoo Day helps keep support service open

At last year’s Tattoo Day were Carol, Ciara , Catherine, Patrick and Sharon

A Tattoo Day in aid of the suicide prevention cause is set to be a “great” event with chats and community spirit according to organiser Patrick Fay.

The annual Good Friday’s Tattoo Day organised in St Aengus Community Centre will take place on Friday, April 18, to raise funds for Tallaght support service HOPE (Hold on Pain Eases).

Participants are called to book a slot in advance on the dedicated Facebook page Tattoo Day Events, where they can also have a look at a list of tattoos and choose.

Tattoo artist Derek Kelly will be back for the event while people are welcome to enjoy tea, coffee and cakes, and to take part in a raffle.

The first tattoo day for charity in Tallaght was held in 2013, in response to three suicides of young men in the area and is now much needed following last week’s news of the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl.

The event is organised by the Tattoo Day team, a committee composed of Sharon Barrett, Catherine Fay, Patrick Fay, Jennifer Fay and Carol Gaffney.

“We aim at raising as much as we can for HOPE,” said Patrick.

“In the meantime, people will have an opportunity to talk and interact with others who have been affected by this cause. There will be refreshments and a raffle too.”

According to HOPE, the Good Friday’s Tattoo day is “the biggest fundraiser” of the year for their service.

“This fundraiser helps us to keep our doors open to help people suffering with their mental health,” they explained online.

“We don’t get any Government funding so every penny goes towards rent, insurance, heating and lighting.

“All our staff are volunteers who give so generously of their time so you can be assured that every penny raised goes towards saving lives.”

Each tattoo on the day costs €50 and HOPE will have Counsellors available at the event for anyone who needs advice for themselves or their loved ones.

HOPE operates a drop-in listening service located in Courthouse Square and can be contacted via phone on 089 610 5476, or by messaging the HOPE Suicide Prevention Centre Tallaght Facebook page.