Eight students recognised for their academic achievements

Students from left Rachael Joseph, Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School, Drimnagh; Erica Duff, Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School, Drimnagh; Daniel Halpin, Drimnagh Castle, Drimnagh; Overall winner,Shauna Devlin, Clogher Road Community College, Crumlin; Rhys Barzaga, Drimnagh Castle, Drimnagh; Alex Phillips, Mercy Secondary School, Inchicore; and Jade Doyle Fleming, Mercy Secondary School, Inchicore

UP TO eight students from schools located near the main Baileys production facility on Nangor Road, received scholarship awards in recognition of their academic achievements.

The Baileys Scholarships Awards, now in their fourth year, were presented at a reception in the Baileys plant this week.

The awards were granted to post-leaving cert students, nominated by their teachers, on the basis of their resilience in overcoming personal obstacles to advance their educational and personal development.

Four awards were made with each winner receiving a certificate and MacBook laptop in recognition of their exemplary work. In addition, a separate award was made to four students who have gone on to pursue studies in a STEM subjects.

Shauna Devlin from Clogher Road Community College was announced as the overall winner and recipient of the €2,000 bursary.

Her teachers praised Shauna’s resilience, highlighting her ability to balance part-time work with school commitments while maintaining strong relationships with peers and staff.

Beyond academics, Shauna’s leadership skills shone through in her role as a Scout Leader and her involvement in the GAISCE awards, reflecting her dedication to personal development and giving back to her community.

The winners were Erica Duff, Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School, Drimnagh, Alex Phillips, Mercy Secondary School, Inchicore, Daniel Halpin, Drimnagh Castle, Drimnagh, and Shauna Devlin, Clogher Road Community College, Crumlin

STEM student winners were Rachael Joseph, Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School, Drimnagh, Jade Doyle Fleming, Mercy Secondary School, Inchicore, Rhys Barzaga, Drimnagh Castle, Drimnagh, and Russell Pingol, Clogher Road Community College, Crumlin.

Baileys Head of Operations Robert Murphy, said: “We are incredibly proud of the we can offer local students as they progress in their education. We value the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of talented individuals in our community and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”