TALLAGHT Library was the very fitting venue for the local launch of Ray Bateson’s wonderful bilingual book ‘The Battle of Moore Street/Cath Sráid Uí Mhordha’ on April 4.

Author and historian Ray Bateson told of how the opening of the Bureau of Military History Witness Statements by those who participated allowed us to get a much clearer picture of the 1916 Easter Rising.

Ray stressed that the words in the book are more those of the Rising participants than his.

While the stories of the leaders are better known, we are still learning much about the rank and file members of the Irish Volunteers, the Irish Citizen Army, Cumann na mBan and Fianna Éireann.

Mícheál Mac Donncha, Secretary of the Moore Street Preservation Trust and a Dublin City Councillor, explained how historic Moore Street, where the GPO garrison evacuated and where they spent their last night and day, remains under threat of demolition.

He said that many of the buildings would be lost if the British property company Hammerson proceeds with its plan for a giant shopping precinct stretching from O’Connell Street and taking up most of the east side of Moore Street.

The Trust is campaigning to save the historic street, lanes and yards and has undertaken court action to prevent the demolition.

Christina McLoughlin, niece of 1916 fighter Seán McLoughlin, spoke of the important role the relatives of the Easter Rising participants are playing in the campaign to save Moore Street.

Dave Devilly of Tallaght organised the event and thanked all who participated and who purchased books and called for ongoing support for the campaign.

Books can be purchased online at this link.