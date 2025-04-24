Search
The battle of Moore Street
The launch in Tallaght Library with Dave Devilly, Christina McLoughlin, Ray Bateson and Mícheál Mac Donncha

The battle of Moore Street

Ryan ButlerApril 24, 2025 10:54 am

TALLAGHT Library was the very fitting venue for the local launch of Ray Bateson’s wonderful bilingual book ‘The Battle of Moore Street/Cath Sráid Uí Mhordha’ on April 4.

Author and historian Ray Bateson told of how the opening of the Bureau of Military History Witness Statements by those who participated allowed us to get a much clearer picture of the 1916 Easter Rising.

Ray stressed that the words in the book are more those of the Rising participants than his.

While the stories of the leaders are better known, we are still learning much about the rank and file members of the Irish Volunteers, the Irish Citizen Army, Cumann na mBan and Fianna Éireann.

Mícheál Mac Donncha, Secretary of the Moore Street Preservation Trust and a Dublin City Councillor, explained how historic Moore Street, where the GPO garrison evacuated and where they spent their last night and day, remains under threat of demolition.

He said that many of the buildings would be lost if the British property company Hammerson proceeds with its plan for a giant shopping precinct stretching from O’Connell Street and taking up most of the east side of Moore Street.

The Trust is campaigning to save the historic street, lanes and yards and has undertaken court action to prevent the demolition.

Christina McLoughlin, niece of 1916 fighter Seán McLoughlin, spoke of the important role the relatives of the Easter Rising participants are playing in the campaign to save Moore Street.

Dave Devilly of Tallaght organised the event and thanked all who participated and who purchased books and called for ongoing support for the campaign.

Books can be purchased online at this link.

Read More


A Rare Journey: Play celebrates the life of a remarkable Woman

Arts & Culture

‘A Rare Journey’ celebrates the life of a truly remarkable Irish woman, Nora Joyce, in a highly entertaining roller-coaster 75-minute play, filled...

Delight for Muireann: Teenager is tops in Senior Solo Drama Category

Arts & Culture

“SHE’S always had an interest in dancing and theatre!” beams proud Kingswood father Joe Edgeworth. This is regarding his daughter Muireann Cooper...

Easter Mass Times and Church Services

Arts & Culture

Here’s a list of Easter week church services and mass times for Tallaght, Lucan, Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and surrounding communities.

Food with passion: Easter Chocolate Celebration Cake

Arts & Culture

I could not let Easter go by without including a recipe for a delicious Chocolate Celebration Cake. This cake looks the part...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST