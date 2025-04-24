String Attached: Sitar Performance
COME experience an unforgettable evening at ‘Strings Attached: Sitar Performance’ with the incredible Shakir Khan.
Known for his mesmerising mastery of the sitar, Shakir will take you on a soulful journey through the beauty of Indian classical music.
AUTHORRyan Butler
