String Attached: Sitar Performance
Shakir Khan will be playing in the Civic on May 11

Ryan ButlerApril 24, 2025 10:56 am

COME experience an unforgettable evening at ‘Strings Attached: Sitar Performance’ with the incredible Shakir Khan.

Known for his mesmerising mastery of the sitar, Shakir will take you on a soulful journey through the beauty of Indian classical music.

