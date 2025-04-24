Jobs and Training – April 24, 2025
Local employment and training opportunities this week include: St Marks Community School is looking to hire a School Caretaker for a temporary position.
Local business awarded Best Shop Front awardBusiness
A LOCAL business located in Tallaght Village, has been awarded the prestigious “Best Shop Front” recognition under the South Dublin County Council’s...
Rovers on the lookout for new chief executiveBusiness
SHAMROCK Rovers are on the new lookout for a CEO after John Martin informed the club he intends to leave the board...
AUTHOREcho Staff
