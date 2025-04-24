Search
Jobs and Training – April 24, 2025

Echo StaffApril 24, 2025 2:18 pm

Local employment and training opportunities this week include: St Marks Community School is looking to hire a School Caretaker for a temporary position.

Local business awarded Best Shop Front award

Business

A LOCAL business located in Tallaght Village, has been awarded the prestigious “Best Shop Front” recognition under the South Dublin County Council’s...

Rovers on the lookout for new chief executive

Business

SHAMROCK Rovers are on the new lookout for a CEO after John Martin informed the club he intends to leave the board...
