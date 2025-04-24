Family shattered after tragic scrambler accident
Tributes were paid to a young dad from Rossfield Drive, Tallaght, who died in an accident while riding his scrambler bike on Easter Sunday evening.
Jason Monks, 18-years-old, was pronounced deceased at Tallaght Hospital on Sunday, April 20, after his bike had a fatal collision with a car on Citywest Avenue.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
