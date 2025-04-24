Search
Family shattered after tragic scrambler accident
Tallaght Garda Station are investigating how Jason Monks sadly passed away in a collision between a scrambler and a car on Easter Sunday

Family shattered after tragic scrambler accident

Alessia MicalizziApril 24, 2025 4:30 pm

Tributes were paid to a young dad from Rossfield Drive, Tallaght, who died in an accident while riding his scrambler bike on Easter Sunday evening.

Jason Monks, 18-years-old, was pronounced deceased at Tallaght Hospital on Sunday, April 20, after his bike had a fatal collision with a car on Citywest Avenue.

Read More


Plans for over 200 apartments at old Woodie’s site

News

PLANS for a Large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) at a 1.17 hectare site at Belgard Square East, Tallaght, has been submitted to South...

€25 million allocated to purchase second hand homes

News

South Dublin County Council was allocated €25 million to purchase second-hand homes for social housing, amounting for 8pc of allocations nationally.The funding...

1,994 complaints over council owned properties

News

NEARLY 2,000 complaints were received by South Dublin County Council between 2022-2024 in relation to council-owned properties.Meanwhile, 38 tenancies were terminated following...

20,000 visitors to library and 436 new members registered

News

Ballyroan library had nearly 20,000 visitors in February, with 14,970 items issued and 436 members registered.Six events including crafts, Lego, science and...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST