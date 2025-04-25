Search
‘Forensic clean’ involving 60 volunteers collecting 100 bags
Some of the volunteers cleaning up in Springfield at the weekend

Alessia MicalizziApril 25, 2025 9:05 am

Sixty volunteers came together for a clean-up of their area on Saturday and collected about a hundred bags of litter.

“We achieved everything we set to achieve,” said Ken Harrington from the Springfield Neighbourhood Residents Association who organised ‘Operation Spring Clean Springfield’ on April 12.

The initiative was part of An Taisce’s National Spring Clean and brought the neighbourhood’s Sunday’s clean-ups to a different level.

According to Ken, every Sunday a group of roughly 12 volunteers collect 6 to 8 bags of litter, but Saturday’s event was a “forensic clean.”

“Starting at Centra Springfield, the volunteers set off picking litter from roads, parks and hedgerows.

“We went into every hedgerow and picked everything that was in there.”

Ken added, “More important than anything that we picked up was to see the community turning together for the cause and the craic that was involved.

“It was fantastic, and community won.”

“Great support” was provided by public representatives attending, including Councillors Niamh Whelan (SF) and Mick Duff (IND) and Senator Teresa Costello (FF).

Refreshments were provided by the local Centra while Knights Hairdresser provided power.

An Taisce’s National Spring Clean is Ireland’s nationwide anti-litter campaign which takes place during the whole month of April.

According to An Taisce’s website, in 2024, 5,430 groups took part, and an estimated 2,725 tonnes of litter was collected.

The Springfield Neighbourhood Residents Association will keep meeting every Sunday for clean-ups and litter picking to preserve their area as best as they can.

