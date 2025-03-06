Search
This weeks front pages – March 6, 2025

Echo StaffMarch 6, 2025 8:10 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

Man arrested in relation to a shooting incident

A MAN is his 40s was arrested on Friday morning in relation to a shooting incident in Tallaght in November 2023. Gardai...

Plans approved for works on roads and open spaces

AN APPLICATION has been approved for Clonburris Infrastructure Limited at four sites along Griffeen Road Griffeen Glen Drive, Balgaddy Road, Grange Castle...

Organisers getting ready for the Four Districts and Clondalkin parades

Local communities are preparing to hold parades and events for St Patrick’s Day. “So far, we have twenty-six different things in the...

Blood test could allow for better diagnosis

Researchers at Trinity College Dublin, the Tallaght Institute of Memory & Cognition and St James’s Hospital are exploring the ability of a...
