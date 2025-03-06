This weeks front pages – March 6, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Man arrested in relation to a shooting incidentLatest
A MAN is his 40s was arrested on Friday morning in relation to a shooting incident in Tallaght in November 2023. Gardai...
Plans approved for works on roads and open spacesLucan
AN APPLICATION has been approved for Clonburris Infrastructure Limited at four sites along Griffeen Road Griffeen Glen Drive, Balgaddy Road, Grange Castle...
Organisers getting ready for the Four Districts and Clondalkin paradesClondalkin
Local communities are preparing to hold parades and events for St Patrick’s Day. “So far, we have twenty-six different things in the...
Blood test could allow for better diagnosisNews
Researchers at Trinity College Dublin, the Tallaght Institute of Memory & Cognition and St James’s Hospital are exploring the ability of a...
AUTHOREcho Staff
