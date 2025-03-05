Walk of Remembrance to honour the memory of beautiful Leah

A WALK of Remembrance is set to take place on March 6 for “beautiful Boss Lady” Leah French.

Community stalwart Ms French, from Clondalkin, sadly passed away on New Years Day at Tallaght Hospital.

The married mother-of-three, was manager of Knockmitten Youth and Community Centre.

The remembrance walk will take place on Thursday, March 6, at 6pm at Knockmitten Youth and Community Centre.

In a social media post, Louise Jennifer Coughlan, Active South Dublin, said: “Please bring a torch with you to shine a light for her as we do two laps around the park to honour her memory on the first anniversary of ‘Walk And Talk Clondalkin’ being set up.

“It was something she was so proud of, encouraging myself and her adoring husband Keith French to do. Everyone is welcome, please share and shine those lights. Our weekly walks will commence as normal from this date. Looking forward to seeing you all soon,” said Louise.

Among the many condolences posted on RIP.ie following Leah’s passing was Janine Byrne, who said Leah was “a beacon of light in our community who touched so many lives with her massive heart.”

Suzanne Comerford Principal of St Gabriel’s NS, where Leah’s son Jackson attends, said Ms French was “an extremely important part of our school community and an inspiration to all who met her for her no-nonsense attitude wrapped around a heart of gold.”

TD Emer Higgins said Leah was the “heart and soul of Knockmitten Community Centre and will be so dearly missed.”