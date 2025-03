A drawing of the plans for the new school building in St Ronan’s

THE Board of Management of St Ronan’s National School in Clondalkin have lodged plans for the construction of a new two two-storey modular school building.

Located at St Cuthbert’s Road in Deansrath, the proposals include the demolition of six existing single-storey prefabricated buildings and construction of a new two-storey modular school building.