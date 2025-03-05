Pupils powerful campaign to tackle school attendance

Students from nine schools took part in a powerful campaign to tackle a decline in school attendance among disadvantaged children and young people.

A six-minute video launched in February by the Brookfield – Fettercairn School Completion Programme emphasised the importance of “showing up” and the impact that missing days of school can have on people’s lives.

Tallaght schools St Mark’s CS, St Aidan’s CS, St Mark’s SNS, St Brigid’s JNS, St Mark’s JS, St Aidan’s SNS, St Anne’s Primary, Solas Chríost NS, and Tallaght CNS were part of the project.

“We approached local schools and once we got the students’ and parents’ consent to participate, we put together the message we wanted to pass on and we looked at habits around school attendance,” explained SCP co-ordinator, Leanne Russell.

In the video, fictional siblings James and Sarah are shown spending a day at home looking at their phone, playing videogames and eating unhealthy food, opposed to the social connections, learning opportunities, and sense of belonging they can develop when they are at school.

“Every day missed is a moment lost, a gap in learning, growth and connection,” says Sarah. “It’s not about missed lessons. It’s about missed opportunities.”

“Every big accomplishment starts with a small step, and one of the most important small steps that you can take is showing up,” adds James.

‘Habits’ are key to tackle attendance decline according to the SCP project, as they make every school day count.

“The reasons behind a decline in school attendance are many, such as mental health or addiction issues in the house, and poverty,” said Ms Russell.

While those need different strategies to be tackled, the campaign looked at spreading a positive message around choosing to attend “the odd day,” she explained.

“If you’re skipping every Thursday afternoon, that might mean you’re missing an engineering class, or the social connection that class brings to you.”

Influence is important as well, as younger siblings often look at what the eldest does.

“We wanted it to be student-led,” said Ms Russell, “And we are now showing it to parents so that they can also lead their children in building those good habits.”

The project was a collaboration of the nine schools, the Brookfield-Fettercairn School Completion Programme and the Home School Community Liaison.