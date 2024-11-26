Vincent de Paul expect 250,000 calls for help before Christmas

Broadcaster Marty Whelan with Amy O'Neill and her dad Jim who are both volunteers at SVP St Mary’s Youth Club in Ballyfermot

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) launched its Annual Appeal on Tuesday as it expects calls for help will exceed last year’s record of 250,000.

This year on the 180th anniversary of the SVP in Ireland the Annual Appeal is focused on providing help and hope to struggling parents who wonder how they will provide a happy Christmas for their families.

At the launch of this year’s Annual Appeal National President Rose McGowan said, “The calls for help to our offices and local Conferences (Branches) continue to increase. In 2023 we had a record 250,000 + calls.

“This year we are on track to exceed that number as at the end of October we had recorded 182,195 requests for assistance which is up 1.4% on the same time last year. Help with food and energy continue to be the main reason for these requests.

“Our theme for this year, “The Wonder of Christmas”, reflects the questions our volunteers face most regularly in the run up to Christmas; I wonder will I have enough for food and toys? I wonder do the kids know we are struggling? I wonder how it is affecting them? I wonder how we got into this situation? I wonder If we will ever get us out of it? I wonder if you can help?”

She went on to say; “Despite the one-off payments made by the Government coming this month and next there are many people who will continue to struggle to meet basic family expenses. particularly on special occasions such as Christmas.

Those hardest hit will include one parent-families, low-income workers; households on fixed social welfare incomes; low-income households in rural areas; people with disabilities and their carers. That is why we are seeking donations to help families pay for food, heat their homes and ensure their children get a decent Christmas.“

The SVP Annual Appeal was launched by broadcaster Marty Whelan. Special guests present were Mary Kennedy, a former Colaiste Bride student in Clondalkin who later this month will receive the Irish Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the television industry and Doireann Garrihy, Broadcaster and Podcast Host. Both have strong family connections with SVP.

Others to attend the launch were Amy O’Neill and her dad Jim who are both volunteers at SVP St Mary’s Youth Club in Ballyfermot.

Also speaking at the launch SVP Head of Fundraising Elizabeth Smyth outlined many of the communication channels which will be used to draw public attention to the Annual Appeal.

These will include banners on Liberty Hall and SVP buildings around the city. She appealed to businesses to support local SVP branches & for community groups and schools to take part in this year’s Gift of Choice campaign or wear a Christmas jumper for SVP.