Teachers demanding halt to assessments
Staff protesting at St Mark’s Community School on Tuesday

Alessia MicalizziNovember 26, 2024 11:14 am

Senior Cycle Redevelopment will create “more inequality in our schools” according to teachers who came together to protest the plan.

On Tuesday, November 19, sixty second-level teachers gathered in Collinstown Park Community College, Clondalkin, to ask the Government to postpone the implementation of Senior Cycle redevelopment plans.

