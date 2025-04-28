Walking group idea brings local community together

A walking club celebrating one year since foundation are bracing for this year’s Darkness into Light walk to raise funds for suicide prevention.

The YardYarns running, walking and social club based in Citywest is made up of about 15 regular members who come together on Saturday mornings and take half-hour walks at their own pace.

As they celebrate one year of weekly meetings this April, they aim at involving 80 to 100 locals in the Darkness into Ligh walk in Corkagh Park, an annual 5k sunrise walk raising funds for Pieta.

“When we started the club, the idea was to bring the community together,” said local founder Michael Russell, “Have people getting up on a Saturday to meet new people while exercising.”

Michael said that while YardYarns started as a running club, participants started bringing their dogs, their babies, or just slowing down to walking. The club then became a space for everyone to follow their own pace and after every walk the members stay for coffee and chat.

“Some went on to complete half-marathons or full city marathons. Some others just join once a month, it’s up to the people what they want to get from it.”

With the same aim to bring community together, YardYarns takes an active part in the annual Darkness into Light.

“Last year we managed to bring 91 people with us, we’d like to do the same this year,” said Michael.

“It’s a way to meet like-minded people, giving back to the community and get local businesses to help.

“It’s to create awareness as well because there’s a lot of people in the community who have been impacted by suicide.”

For a €20 ticket, YarnYards provide members with snacks and merchandise for the walk and organise a full buffet breakfast for all participants after the walk, at The Address Hotel in Citywest (formerly known as McGettigan’s Cookhouse).

All money spared will go to Pieta for suicide prevention.

Corkagh Park’s Darkness into Light walk will take place on Saturday, May 10, starting at 4:15am.

To know more, visit Darknessintolight.

YardYarns walking club meet every Saturday at the Lean Bean coffee shop in Citywest at 8:20am.

To get in touch, contact 083 388 2388 or yardyarns@gmail.com, and follow @yardyarnsrunclub on Instagram.